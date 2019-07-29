See Warren Haynes, Grace Potter’s Blistering ‘Babe I’m Gonna Leave You’

The highlights were many at this weekend’s annual Peach Music Festival at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The jam, rock, country, and bluegrass summit featured sets by Marcus King Band, Phil Lesh and Friends, Billy Strings, and Maggie Rose that embodied the spirit of community that distinguishes the Peach. On Sunday afternoon, Warren Haynes and Grace Potter reinforced that sense of musical camaraderie with a collaborative set rich in covers.

With Potter on organ and Haynes on guitar, the duo opened with Fleetwood Mac’s “Gold Dust Woman” and touched on songs by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (“Find the Cost of Freedom”), Bob Dylan (“I Shall Be Released”), and Blind Faith (“Can’t Find My Way Home”). They also offered stripped-down takes on Potters’ “Stars” and Haynes’ “Captured,” which he cut with Gov’t Mule.

A rousing take on the Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” with saxophonist Ron Holloway capped the set, but it was Haynes and Potter’s rendition of “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” that was the high point. With Potter back on organ, she wailed her way through the refrain, channeling Robert Plant and Led Zeppelin’s ferocious interpretation of the folk song, before hitting a breathless final “…home” as the afternoon crowd cheered.

See our gallery of Peach Fest highlights above.