Paul Cauthen Taps Aaron Lee Tasjan, BJ Barham for AmericanaFest Revue

Paul Cauthen is bringing his Big Velvet Revue to Nashville this fall with an official AmericanaFest showcase at the Basement East that will feature Aaron Lee Tasjan, BJ Barham of American Aquarium, and Brandy Zdan.

A concept first introduced by the Texas country belter at South by Southwest last March, the Big Velvet Revue returns with the new wrinkle of a house band, Whiskey Wolves of the West, the brainchild of Music City vets Leroy Powell and Tim Jones. They’ll be backing up each of the night’s performers, which also include Carl Anderson, Carson McHone, Daniel Donato, Erin Rae, Jade Jackson, Kashena Sampson, Kirby Brown, Philip Creamer, Sam Morrow, Tennessee Jet, and Wade Sapp.

Cauthen, who released a new EP, Have Mercy, in June, will close the night off with his own full-band set. “I’ve written six songs in a day before. I’ll just be on a tear. Then I’ll go 10 days without picking up a guitar, because I get drunk for 10 days, I get wild with friends, I go water-skiing,” he told Rolling Stone Country at the time of his busy schedule. The SXSW iteration of the showcase included Shakey Graves, Rayland Baxter, and Colter Wall.

The Big Velvet Revue takes place on September 12th, the same night as the marquee 17th annual Americana Honors & Awards Show, which will be held at the Ryman Auditorium.