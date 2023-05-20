Paul Cauthen Cancels Shows Following Arrest on Drug Charges

Paul Cauthen canceled a pair of his concerts this weekend after the country singer was arrested on drug charges in South Carolina on Thursday morning.

On Friday, Cauthen abruptly canceled that night’s gig in Knoxville and Saturday’s show in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee “due to extenuating circumstances.” “Sorry folks. Some things have happened and we won’t be making these shows unfortunately,” Cauthen wrote. “We will go into further detail in time. God bless all of you. Be kind to one another.”

Charleston County’s Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center jail records confirm that Cauthen was charged with two counts — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and manufacturing and possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute in Schedule I, II, and III — on Thursday, May 18th in Isles of Palms, South Carolina.

Nine hours after he was booked, Cauthen was released on $27,250 bail Thursday. His next court date is scheduled for July 7. The circumstances of his arrest have not yet been revealed.

A rep for Cauthen did not respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment at press time. In a statement to Saving Country Music, Cauthen's manager said, "Paul was arrested for marijuana possession in Isle of Palms, South Carolina on Thursday morning. He is out on bond now and looks forward to telling the rest of his story soon."

Cauthen’s arrest came less than a week after the Texas singer released his latest single “Hometeam,” his first new song since his acclaimed LP Country Coming Down, one of Rolling Stone‘s Best Country Albums of 2022.

“I think country music, most of it now, is fucking boring,” Cauthen told Rolling Stone in 2022. “I don’t even know if there is country music. Genres are so cross-contaminated, it’s turned into a pissing contest of ‘What do you call this, what do you call that?’ Mine is ‘Paul Cauthen’…and I’m just here to freakin’ light fires.”