Hear Patty Griffin’s Vivid New Song ‘Where I Come From’

Patty Griffin offers a stark view of life in a “fading little town” with “Where I Come From,” the latest track from the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming self-titled album, due March 8th.

Driven by acoustic guitars and Griffin’s achingly expressive vocal, the tune’s lyrics detail a picturesque town that’s beset with unemployment but still drawing tourists in, especially in the fall, which finds “September sun colors boldly flying in pretty reds, orange, gold and brown.” Griffin was born in Old Town, Maine, not far from the Penobscot Indian Island Reservation.

While Griffin’s upcoming LP, her tenth, captures vivid snapshots of her past, it was recorded mainly at her home studio in Austin and follows a period during which she battled breast cancer. Griffin, who’ll turn 55 in March, notes that the songs on this record have given her “an expansive understanding of life.”

Another highlight of new LP is the recently released “River,” the writing of which Griffin says was inspired by “A Song for You,” penned by Leon Russell and famously recorded by late soul singer Donny Hathaway.

Griffin is currently in Riviera Maya, Mexico, for Brandi Carlile’s all-female Girls Just Wanna Weekend event. Her headlining tour throughout the U.S. and Canada kicks off in Los Angeles on February 28th. Patty Griffin is now available for pre-order.