Hear Patty Griffin’s Meditative New Song ‘River’

Patty Griffin will issue her tenth studio album in March and the self-titled project comes after a hiatus during which she battled breast cancer. The first song from the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s latest is “River,” a slow-paced but intensely moving meditation on a woman’s inner strength.

“It’s one of the last songs I wrote for this record,” Griffin told People. “We recorded it over about a year’s time. I had been spending a lot of time with this song that Leon Russell wrote and Donnie Hathaway recorded in the Seventies called ‘A Song for You.’ I actually covered that song at a show, and I thought it would be great to have my own — which is kind of a high order. There’s something about that particular song that made me feel like it’s an aerial view of a moment in life. The emotion of that song inspired me.”

Her first record since 2015’s Servant of Love, and her cancer diagnosis two years ago, the LP, recorded mainly at her home studio in Austin, also reflects on life as she nears age 55, which she’ll reach eight days after the album’s March 8th release.

“When I sit back and I listen back to it and sing it now, I can feel this is sort of an expansive understanding of life,” she notes. “You’re closer to death when you’re my age and you kind of turn that corner where that’s the next fantastic place you’re going to go. You have this understanding of continuity that grows out of that feeling.”

Griffin is among the all-female lineup slated to appear during Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Riviera Maya, Mexico, from January 30th – February 3rd. She will headline a tour throughout the U.S. and Canada beginning in Los Angeles on February 28th. Patty Griffin will be out March 8th.

Patty Griffin track listing: