Hear Patty Griffin’s Plucky New Song ‘Hourglass’

Patty Griffin unveils another exquisite sneak preview of her forthcoming self-titled album, due early next month. “Hourglass” moves along a slippery groove, punctuated by gypsy jazz guitar, New Orleans horns and Griffin’s dusky and soulful Emmylou Harris-meets-Billie Holiday vocal delivery.

Observing the inevitably cyclical nature of humans, Griffin says the song “brings humor to the feeling that all we do is start over, over and over again.” “The older I get, the more I appreciate the clueless, curious and adventurous dreamer inside me,” she told Garden & Gun magazine.

“I’ve heard it said many times that life is a dream,” Griffin sings. “If it is I’ve been dreaming of a crazy machine that’s been choking out the love, killing too many dreamers/And I just wanna tear that old machine down.”

Her 10th studio LP, Patty Griffin follows the singer’s battle with breast cancer, a situation which she acknowledged has given her “an expansive understanding of life.” A pair of the album’s already released tracks, “River” and “Where I Come From,” have offered delicately personal yet easily relatable lyrics from the Grammy-winning musician.

Griffin will mount a headlining tour throughout the U.S. and Canada in Los Angeles on February 28th. Patty Griffin is now available for pre-order and will be released March 8th.