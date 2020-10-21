Patty Griffin Plots Livestream Residency to Support Independent Venues

Patty Griffin will perform a series of three concerts to help support independent live-music venues in jeopardy because of the pandemic. The Austin singer-songwriter will livestream the shows from her hometown’s famous Continental Club.

In a statement, Griffin lamented the toll inflicted upon live music’s infrastructure. “This translates to job losses on so many levels — the hardworking people that run these venues, book these venues, clean and repair them, take your tickets and serve your beers there, not to mention many musicians like myself who have depended on them for years to not only connect us to income in our touring work, but also for the spirit they extend to us in each community. These are places where live music has been loved and nurtured in our country,” she said.

Griffin’s first concert is set for November 7th, with subsequent livestreams on November 21st and December 5th. The Americana stalwart, who released a self-titled album last year, says each performance will be different. Tickets are on sale now, both for individual shows and as a three-night package deal. A portion of the proceeds benefit 19 specific venues in jeopardy.

Griffin is also the focus of a new tribute EP by roots-punk artist Dave Hause. Set for released on October 23rd, the project finds Hause covering Griffin songs like “Long Ride Home” and “Poor Man’s House.”

Here are the venues supported by Griffin’s livestream series:

ACL Live – Austin, TX

Boothbay Opera House – Boothbay Harbor, ME

State Theater – Portland, ME

9:30 Club – Washington, DC

The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

Stuart’s Opera House – Nelsonville, OH

Haw River Ballroom – Saxapahaw, NC

Duling Hall – Jackson, MS

Rev Hall – Portland, OR

Aladdin Theater – Portland,OR

Neptune Theater – Seattle, WA

Troy Music Hall – Troy, NY

South Orange Performing Arts Center – South Orange, NJ

Tarrytown Music Hall – Tarrytown, NY

Boulder Theeater – Boulder, CO

The Vic – Chicago, IL

Landmark Theater – Port Washington, NY

Pappy & Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA