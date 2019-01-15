Patty Griffin Confirms 2019 Spring Tour

Just ahead of her self-titled 10th LP out in March, Patty Griffin will launch a headlining tour on February 28th in Los Angeles. The trek, which is scheduled to run through April 20th, visits venues in New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Toronto, Ontario, among others.

Tickets for most of Griffin’s upcoming shows will go on sale Friday, January 18th. Further North American appearances and a string of European dates will be announced soon.

Her first LP since 2015’s Grammy-winning Servant of Love, the personal and intimate yet wholly universal Patty Griffin finds its emotional epicenter in the singer-songwriter’s battle with — and victory over — breast cancer. Recorded for the most part at her home studio in Austin, the LP’s lead track “River” took much of its inspiration in the writing process from Leon Russell’s “A Song for You,” made famous by R&B singer Donny Hathaway. The meditative tune detailing a woman’s strength offers just one of the new record’s emotional highpoints.

Patty Griffin will be available everywhere on March 8th on Griffin’s own PGM Recordings label via Thirty Tigers.

Patty Griffin 2019 tour dates:

February 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ LARGO at the Coronet Theatre

March 26 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s Uptown

March 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

March 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead Theatre

March 30 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

March 31 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

April 2 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

April 3 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

April 6 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

April 7 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

April 9 – Cambridge, MA @ Sanders Theatre

April 11 – Toronto, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall

April 12 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

April 13 – Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House

April 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy

April 16 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

April 17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 19 – Little Rock, AR @ South On Main

April 20 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater