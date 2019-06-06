Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn’s Friendship to Be Focus of New Biopic

This fall, Lifetime will premiere Patsy & Loretta, a fictionalized account of country legends Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn’s close friendship and interweaving careers.

Directed by Callie Khouri (Nashville), the movie stars Megan Hilty (The Good Wife, 9 to 5: The Musical) as Cline and Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Lynn, tracing the two singers’ rises to stardom, with Cline helping support Lynn when the Kentucky singer was breaking her way into the industry in the male-dominated era of the early Sixties.

“Patsy Cline is one of the closest girlfriends I’ve ever had,” Lynn recently said on Facebook. “We would have never imagined they’d make a movie about us…I can’t wait to watch it!”

Lynn’s daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, serves as a co-producer of the film as well as Patsy Cline’s daughter Julie Fudge. The movie was filmed on-location in Nashville as well as in Cline’s hometown of Winchester, Virginia. The film was produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Back in April, Lynn was the guest of honor at an all-star Nashville show that coincided with her birthday. Performers included Brandi Carlile, Jack White, Tanya Tucker, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Margo Price, all singing one of Lynn’s classics or a handpicked song at her request. The evening’s finale came when Lynn, who is still feeling the effects of a 2017 stroke, took the microphone for her only solo of the night and sang her autobiographical “Coal Miner’s Daughter” to an elated crowd.