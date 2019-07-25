See Patsy Cline Meet Loretta Lynn for the First Time in Trailer for ‘Patsy & Loretta’

The music, friendship, and hardships of country greats Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn are examined in the trailer for the new film Patsy & Loretta, which premieres on Lifetime in fall.

Megan Hilty (The Good Wife, 9 to 5: The Musical) stars as Cline, who preceded Lynn (played by Jessie Mueller of Waitress) in gaining fame and musical success with hits like “Crazy” and “Fall to Pieces” before the pair became fast friends in real life. The new trailer for the dramatized account of their relationship shows their first encounter, when a hospitalized Cline requested meeting with Lynn after hearing her sing. Additionally, there are brief scenes of the two women comforting and encouraging one another, along with the abuses and family conflict they endured, and, ultimately the tragic plane crash that claimed Cline’s life at the age of 30. Callie Khouri (Nashville) served as the movie’s director, and Cline’s daughter Julie Fudge co-produced with Lynn’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell.

Cline was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1973, while Lynn, whose long list of hits includes “The Pill,” “Fist City,” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” entered the Hall in 1988. She has remained musically active into the present, releasing Wouldn’t It Be Great in 2018 despite a few health setbacks.

In April, Lynn celebrated her birthday in style with an all-star concert featuring Jack White, Brandi Carlile, and George Strait.