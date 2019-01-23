See Parker Millsap’s Striking ‘Let a Little Light In’ Video

Parker Millsap highlights the majesty of life on the road in his vibrant new music video for “Let a Little Light In,” a track from 2018’s Other Arrangements LP.

Directed by Tim Duggan, the video was shot during Millsap’s most recent West Coast tour. Appropriately for the song’s subject matter, it finds the Oklahoma singer-songwriter in a cheerful, lighthearted mood, laughing and doing cartwheels with his band mates. Besides the band itself, the true focal point of the video is the stunning natural beauty of the landscape, shot in places like the salt flats of Utah and mountains of Colorado.

“A lot of the shots we just drove down country roads until we saw a nice vista and pulled off the road,” Millsap says of filming the “Let a Little Light In” video. “At one pull-off in the middle of nowhere, Colorado, there was a little house and this nice farmer named Bob West came out and greeted us. He took us to the top of his property, Whiskey Belle Ranch, and let us shoot as the sun set over the mountains. It was magical to say the least. He even invited us to his family’s restaurant to buy us steaks, but we had to get to the gig.”

“Let a Little Light In” was the first song that Millsap started for Other Arrangements and the last that he finished for it. “I found a voice memo with the main guitar riff from 2015 on my phone, but we didn’t put the vocal on it until early 2018,” he says. With its optimistic message and uptempo riff, it’s one of Millsap’s most infectious songs, but owes its refrain to his wife’s simple suggestion that he open the shades while working at home.

Millsap has a run of solo dates scheduled through the end of winter, beginning with a gig at Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee, on February 2nd.