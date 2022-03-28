Kacey Musgraves, Turnpike Troubadours Set for Inaugural Palomino Festival

Kacey Musgraves, Turnpike Troubadours, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and Willie Nelson will all perform at a new California country music festival. The Palomino Festival is set for Saturday, July 9, at the Brookside grounds at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The lineup leans hard into the alt-country sound, highlighting artists who mainly work outside of the mainstream Nashville system. Orville Peck, Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell, Low Cut Connie, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Valerie June are all on the bill.

The Palomino Festival is presented by Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella and the three-day country music festival Stagecoach. While not explicitly tied to the Palomino Club, the name alludes to the onetime hub of country music in Los Angeles, which opened in 1949 and hosted shows by Johnny Cash, Buck Owens, Linda Ronstadt, the Flying Burrito Brothers, and Dwight Yoakam.

Here’s the full lineup of the inaugural Palomino Festival:

Kacey Musgraves

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Turnpike Troubadours

Orville Peck

Old Crow Medicine Show

Valerie June

Charley Crockett

Paul Cauthen

Nikki Lane

Morgan Wade

Sierra Ferrell

Langhorne Slim

Amythyst Kiah

Sierra Hull

Low Cut Connie

Jaime Wyatt

Ian Noe

Logan Ledger

The Compton Cowboys