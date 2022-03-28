Kacey Musgraves, Turnpike Troubadours Set for Inaugural Palomino Festival

Kacey Musgraves, Turnpike Troubadours, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and Willie Nelson will all perform at a new California country music festival. The Palomino Festival is set for Saturday, July 9, at the Brookside grounds at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
The lineup leans hard into the alt-country sound, highlighting artists who mainly work outside of the mainstream Nashville system. Orville Peck, Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell, Low Cut Connie, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Valerie June are all on the bill.
The Palomino Festival is presented by Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella and the three-day country music festival Stagecoach. While not explicitly tied to the Palomino Club, the name alludes to the onetime hub of country music in Los Angeles, which opened in 1949 and hosted shows by Johnny Cash, Buck Owens, Linda Ronstadt, the Flying Burrito Brothers, and Dwight Yoakam.
Here’s the full lineup of the inaugural Palomino Festival:
Kacey Musgraves
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Turnpike Troubadours
Orville Peck
Old Crow Medicine Show
Valerie June
Charley Crockett
Paul Cauthen
Nikki Lane
Morgan Wade
Sierra Ferrell
Langhorne Slim
Amythyst Kiah
Sierra Hull
Low Cut Connie
Jaime Wyatt
Ian Noe
Logan Ledger
The Compton Cowboys