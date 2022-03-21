Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell, and Nathaniel Rateliff Set for Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022

Fresh off a thrilling, emotional performance at his annual Luck Reunion in Texas, Willie Nelson is once again gearing up to lead the multi-artist Outlaw Music Festival Tour in 2022. The summer package gets underway June 24 in St. Louis and features a rotating all-star cast of artists including Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brothers Osborne, and Larkin Poe.

In addition to a headlining performance by Willie Nelson & Family, the opening show at St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre includes supporting appearances by Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, and Brittney Spencer. Other performers at various dates throughout the tour include Steve Earle & the Dukes, the Avett Brothers, Allison Russell, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Zach Bryan, War and Treaty, and Billy Strings.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date,” Nelson said in a statement.

With 19 shows in total, the Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022 will wrap up Sept. 23 in Philadelphia with Chris Stapleton in the supporting slot. Tickets go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022 dates:

June 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

June 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

July 1 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Brothers Osborne

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

July 2 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brothers Osborne

Charley Crockett

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

July 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

July 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

Aug. 12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Aug. 13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Aug. 14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Sept. 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

Sept. 10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

Sept. 11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Sept. 13 @ Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Sept. 16 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Sept. 17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Sept. 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Sept. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer