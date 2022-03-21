Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell, and Nathaniel Rateliff Set for Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022

Fresh off a thrilling, emotional performance at his annual Luck Reunion in Texas, Willie Nelson is once again gearing up to lead the multi-artist Outlaw Music Festival Tour in 2022. The summer package gets underway June 24 in St. Louis and features a rotating all-star cast of artists including Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brothers Osborne, and Larkin Poe.
In addition to a headlining performance by Willie Nelson & Family, the opening show at St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre includes supporting appearances by Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, and Brittney Spencer. Other performers at various dates throughout the tour include Steve Earle & the Dukes, the Avett Brothers, Allison Russell, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Zach Bryan, War and Treaty, and Billy Strings.
“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date,” Nelson said in a statement.
With 19 shows in total, the Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022 will wrap up Sept. 23 in Philadelphia with Chris Stapleton in the supporting slot. Tickets go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m. local venue time.
Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022 dates:
June 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
June 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
July 1 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Brothers Osborne
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell
July 2 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brothers Osborne
Charley Crockett
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell
July 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
July 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
Aug. 12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Aug. 13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Aug. 14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Sept. 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe
Sept. 10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe
Sept. 11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Sept. 13 @ Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Sept. 16 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Sept. 17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Sept. 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Sept. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Chris Stapleton
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer