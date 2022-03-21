 Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022: Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell Headline - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jamey Johnson Invited to Become Newest Member of Grand Ole Opry
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell, and Nathaniel Rateliff Set for Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022

ZZ Top, Charley Crockett, and Billy Strings are among the rotating cast of artists on the summer tour

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Willie Nelson Outlaw Music Festival TourWillie Nelson Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson and Family will headline the Outlaw Music Festival Tour's 2022 edition.

Laura Roberts/Invision/AP Images

Fresh off a thrilling, emotional performance at his annual Luck Reunion in Texas, Willie Nelson is once again gearing up to lead the multi-artist Outlaw Music Festival Tour in 2022. The summer package gets underway June 24 in St. Louis and features a rotating all-star cast of artists including Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brothers Osborne, and Larkin Poe.

In addition to a headlining performance by Willie Nelson & Family, the opening show at St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre includes supporting appearances by Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, and Brittney Spencer. Other performers at various dates throughout the tour include Steve Earle & the Dukes, the Avett Brothers, Allison Russell, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Zach Bryan, War and Treaty, and Billy Strings.

Related Stories

Willie Nelson's First Show Since His Sister Bobbie's Death Was Every Bit As Emotional As You'd Imagine
Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson's Piano-Playing 'Sister Bobbie,' Dead at 91

Related Stories

100 GREATEST MUSIC VIDEOS
The 100 Greatest Music Videos
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date,” Nelson said in a statement.

With 19 shows in total, the Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022 will wrap up Sept. 23 in Philadelphia with Chris Stapleton in the supporting slot. Tickets go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022 dates:

June 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer

June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer

June 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer

July 1 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Brothers Osborne
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell

July 2 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brothers Osborne
Charley Crockett
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell

July 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe

July 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe

July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe

Aug. 12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty

Aug. 13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty

Aug. 14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty

Sept. 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe

Sept. 10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe

Sept. 11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer

Sept. 13 @ Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer

Sept. 16 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer

Sept. 17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer

Sept. 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer

Sept. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Chris Stapleton
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer

In This Article: Brothers Osborne, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, live music, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Willie Nelson, ZZ Top

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.