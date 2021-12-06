 Outlaw Country West Cruise: Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle to Headline - Rolling Stone
Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Social Distortion to Sail on ‘Outlaw Country West’ Cruise

Inaugural California-to-Mexico excursion is a spin-off of the popular Outlaw Country Cruise

Joseph Hudak

Lucinda Williams

Lucinda Williams will join Social Distortion on the Outlaw Country West cruise.

This February marks the sixth sailing of the Outlaw Country Cruise, the annual Caribbean excursion of against-the-grain country, rock, and Americana artists and their fans. In November 2022, a new cruise with a similar rebel aesthetic — Outlaw Country West — will embark on a Pacific journey.

Like the Outlaw Country Cruise, Outlaw Country West is presented by concert-at-sea company Sixthman and Little Steven’s Renegade Circus. It will feature a lineup that runs the gamut from punk to country: Social Distortion, Lucinda Williams, and Steve Earle are high atop the bill, along with X and Los Lobos. Other performers include Elizabeth Cook, Jim Lauderdale, Rosie Flores, and Mojo Nixon — all Outlaw Country Cruise alumni. Earle, Cook, and Nixon will serve double duty as onboard SiriusXM Outlaw Country hosts.

More artists are expected to be announced, rounding out a lineup that also features Dave Alvin, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Chuck Prophet, Jade Jackson, Lillie Mae, and Deke Dickerson.

In addition, Sixthman and Little Steven’s Underground Garage announced a new rock cruise for 2022. Sailing from Athens, Greece, in August, the Great Rock ‘N’ Roll Sea Cruise will feature the Stranglers, Buzzcocks, Graham Parker, the Professionals, Glen Matlock, the Dollyrots, and more.

Outlaw Country West sails Nov. 3 through 8 from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico; while the Great Rock ‘N’ Roll Sea Cruise travels Aug. 18 through 23 from Athens, Greece, to Mykonos and Turkey. Tickets for both cruises go on-sale Dec. 9.

