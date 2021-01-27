Outlaw Country Cruise Recruits Emmylou Harris and the Hot Band for 2022 Return

Last January, the fifth installment of the Outlaw Country Cruise was at sea when the WHO declared the novel coronavirus a public health emergency. Like the majority of cruises, the 2021 installment was subsequently postponed and will now launch in 2022 with a just-announced lineup.

Set for February 25th through March 3rd, 2022, Outlaw Country Cruise 6 will feature perennial headliners Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and Elizabeth Cook, along with a special reunion: Emmylou Harris will re-team with the core members of her legendary backing group, the Hot Band, including Rodney Crowell and Albert Lee. This marks Harris’ first time on the cruise, as well as her first performance as Emmylou Harris & the Hot Band in 25 years.

Other announced artists include Old 97’s, Jesse Dayton, Waco Brothers, Chuck Mead, Dale Watson, Supersuckers, Linda Gail Lewis, Los Straitjackets, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, and de facto master-of-ceremonies Mojo Nixon. More artists will be added at a later date.

Presented by music-at-sea powerhouse Sixthman and live-event company Renegade Circus, the Outlaw Country Cruise sails from Miami to Costa Maya, Mexico, and Harvest Caye, Belize. Packages are on sale now at outlawcountrycruise.com. Sixthman’s next scheduled cruise is Joe Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive voyage, slated to sail through the Mediterranean in August.

Last year, the company was forced to pivot during Covid-19 and introduced the new venture Sixthman Services, an initiative to help brands, bands, promoters, conferences, and communities throw socially distanced events.