Lucinda Williams, the Mavericks Lead 2020 Outlaw Country Cruise Lineup

The fifth annual Outlaw Country Cruise has announced its 2020 lineup, with a mix of veteran cruisers from past years and new-to-the-voyage artists setting sail in late January.

Lucinda Williams and Steve Earle, two of the 2019 cruise headliners, are set to return, along with the Mavericks, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Son Volt, Jim Lauderdale, Carlene Carter, Kinky Friedman, the Waco Brothers and Bottle Rockets. Curated in part by SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country, the lineup includes many of the satellite-radio channel’s personalities, including Shooter Jennings, Elizabeth Cook, Dallas Wayne, Roger Alan Wade, Paula Nelson and Earle, who releases his new tribute album to Guy Clark on Friday.

“I see it as a very small festival,” Earle told Rolling Stone earlier this year, praising the close proximity between artist and fan. “I eat out in public in the main dining halls as much as I do privately. I don’t hide. And that’s part of what people are paying for. Why would you go crazy being on a boat in the Caribbean in the middle of winter?”

Outlaw Country Cruise 5 also features Dale Watson, Jesse Dayton, Robbie Fulks, Rosie Flores, Jamie Wyatt, and Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams on the roster, and introduces New York City punk troubadour Jesse Malin to the outlaw cruisers. The former singer of D Generation, whose last solo album was 2015’s Outsiders, has been working on a new project with Lucinda Williams.

The five-night cruise, presented by cruise-festival giant Sixthman and Little Steven’s Renegade Circus production company, sets sail on January 29th from Miami and stops in Key West and Falmouth, Jamaica, before returning to port on February 3rd. See the full lineup and register for the pre-sale at the event’s website.