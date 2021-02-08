Our Native Daughters Documentary to Get TV Premiere

Two years after supergroup quartet Our Native Daughters released their stunning debut album, Songs of Our Native Daughters, the collective of Rhiannon Giddens, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah, and Leyla McCalla are releasing a documentary that chronicles the band’s story.

Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters, a 47-minute film detailing the group’s first 2019 tour, premieres February 22nd at 9 p.m. ET on the Smithsonian Channel. The documentary incorporates exclusive interviews with band members, concert performances, and behind-the-scenes tour footage.

Giddens formed Our Native Daughters in 2018, naming the group in part after James Baldwin’s 1955 essay collection, Notes of a Native Son. For the album, which was released by Smithsonian Folkways, Giddens initially intended to make a record of reclaimed 19th-century minstrel music with a group of fellow black women banjo players. But when the members gathered, it became clear that there were long-brewing original stories that needed to be told.

“In the past 10 or 15 years, there’s been this real sense of need to bring forth this cultural history,” Kiah told Rolling Stone in 2019. “You’ve got people now who are interested and invested in bringing attention to the history of folk music, who really bring things full circle and show that this is America’s music.”

Giddens, Kiah, Russell, and McCalla continue to release their own projects, in addition to Our Native Daughters. Earlier this month, Russell delivered a pair of mesmerizing recordings by covering Sade and Fleetwood Mac.