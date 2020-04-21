 Orville Peck Shares Unplugged Rendition of New Single 'Summertime' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Mike Patton's Advice for Life in Quarantine: 'Hang Tough, Watch Epic Films' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Orville Peck Shares Low and Lonesome Acoustic Rendition of ‘Summertime’

Masked singer released original version earlier this month, marking first song since breakout debut Pony

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Orville Peck has shared a sweet and stripped-down version of his recent single, “Summertime.”

The clip finds Peck — decked out in a pink cowboy hat and his trademark mask — performing the melancholy ballad in a studio with just his acoustic guitar and some piano accompaniment from Duncan Hay Jennings.

While the original version of “Summertime” peaks with a few grand orchestral flourishes, the unplugged arrangement places the emphasis on Peck’s booming vocals, which capture a different side of that low and lonesome mood as he sings, “Watch each other falling, always catch the call and whistle while we’re walking/Something inside me dies/You and I — why oh why/ And I miss summertime.”

“Summertime” was released at the beginning of April and marks Peck’s first new song since his breakout 2019 debut, Pony, as well as his first new music with his new label, Columbia Records. Peck is also set to appear on Diplo’s upcoming country-themed album, Chapter 1: Snake Oil, out May 29th.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Orville Peck

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.