Orville Peck Shares Low and Lonesome Acoustic Rendition of ‘Summertime’

Orville Peck has shared a sweet and stripped-down version of his recent single, “Summertime.”

The clip finds Peck — decked out in a pink cowboy hat and his trademark mask — performing the melancholy ballad in a studio with just his acoustic guitar and some piano accompaniment from Duncan Hay Jennings.

While the original version of “Summertime” peaks with a few grand orchestral flourishes, the unplugged arrangement places the emphasis on Peck’s booming vocals, which capture a different side of that low and lonesome mood as he sings, “Watch each other falling, always catch the call and whistle while we’re walking/Something inside me dies/You and I — why oh why/ And I miss summertime.”

“Summertime” was released at the beginning of April and marks Peck’s first new song since his breakout 2019 debut, Pony, as well as his first new music with his new label, Columbia Records. Peck is also set to appear on Diplo’s upcoming country-themed album, Chapter 1: Snake Oil, out May 29th.