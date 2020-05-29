 Orville Peck's 'Show Pony': New EP Includes Shania Twain Duet - Rolling Stone
Orville Peck Announces New EP ‘Show Pony,’ Teases Shania Twain Duet

Masked singer drops “No Glory in the West” from upcoming six-track project

Jon Freeman

Orville Peck has announced details for his new EP Show Pony, his first release since signing with Columbia Records and the follow-up to 2019’s Sub Pop album Pony. As a preview of the six-track project, which arrives June 12th and features a duet with pop-country queen Shania Twain, Peck has released the brooding song “No Glory in the West.”

With gentle acoustic strums that echo cowboy songs of old, “No Glory in the West” dismantles various romantic ideals of travel and cowboy life as a way to examine solitary life. “Nowhere left to go, going’s all we know,” Peck sings in his rumbling baritone. In the new video directed by Isaiah Seret, he’s every bit the lonesome cowboy figure, riding his horse through snowy valleys and shadowy forests. It’s a nice counterpoint to the colorful video for “Summertime,” which also appears on the EP.

Additionally, Shania Twain drops by for a duet on the song “Legends Never Die,” which Twain teased on Thursday. “Baby we’ve been up all night,” she tweeted, which Peck then retweeted to his followers. Elsewhere, Peck keeps his sense of camp alive with a cover of Bobbie Gentry’s “Fancy,” famously recorded by Reba McEntire in 1990 and beloved by drag queens the world over.

Orville Peck – Show Pony track list:

  1. “Summertime”
  2. “No Glory in the West”
  3. “Drive Me, Crazy”
  4. “Kids”
  5. “Legends Never Die” (duet with Shania Twain)
  6. “Fancy”

In This Article: Orville Peck, Shania Twain

