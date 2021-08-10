Watch Orville Peck Cover Waylon Jennings With Shooter Jennings

Orville Peck was a particularly visible artist at Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival, performing his own set then reviving his Unrighteous Brothers duo with Paul Cauthen for a few songs at a different point in the weekend. He also popped up during Shooter Jennings’ set to turn in a spirited performance of “Ain’t Living Long Like This,” written by Rodney Crowell and famously recorded by Shooter’s father Waylon Jennings.

In video from the Saturday performance, Jennings leads the band through the rowdy song’s opening chords. The crowd screams in approval for Peck, wearing a blue-fringed mask as he strolls out to center stage. Peck takes the opening verse, growling his way through the higher notes of the chorus, then Jennings takes a turn on the second verse before they come together and harmonize the remaining chorus bits. The rest of the song showcases the instrumental prowess of Jennings’ band, flitting between fiery guitar parts and fiddle solos as it seems to pick up speed.

Held at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles, Iowa, Hinterland featured a number of other favorites from Americana and beyond, including the Avett Brothers, Yola, Black Pumas, Khruangbin, Tyler Childers, and Leon Bridges. Peck, meanwhile, has upcoming performances at Bonnaroo, Nashville Pride, and New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now.