Watch Orville Peck, Shania Twain Perform Together in ‘Legends Never Die’ Video

Orville Peck and Shania Twain — two of Canada’s hottest crossover country icons — have teamed up for a new music video, “Legends Never Die.” The song is featured on Peck’s Show Pony EP, out now via Columbia.

In the video, Peck and Twain perform at a drive-in theater with a movie projected in the background, perhaps a reference to the current trend of drive-in concerts associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Working with Shania was a dream come true,” Peck said of the collaboration. “Her music made me feel empowered as a kid and was a huge influence on me.”

Peck teased the collaboration last month, when he tweeted photos of himself with Twain and wrote, “I wrote a duet for it and somehow wrangled one of my all time country music icons for it. Genuinely this is a dream come true.”

hey everybody! Just got word that the official release date for ‘Show Pony’ will be Aug 14th. I wrote a duet for it and somehow wrangled one of my all time country music icons for it. Genuinely this is a dream come true🥺. More soon! #letsgogirls pic.twitter.com/qPDb8E26bV — Orville Peck (@orvillepeck) July 14, 2020

Peck previously released “Summertime” and “No Glory in the West” from the Show Pony EP, both with accompanying music videos. The EP was originally scheduled to be released on June 12th, but was pushed back due to ongoing protests in the United States over racial justice.

Along with the EP, Peck recently shared a cover of Bronski Beat’s 1984 queer synth-pop hit, “Smalltown Boy,” and was featured on Diplo’s country-themed project, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Snake Oil Chapter 1.