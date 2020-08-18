 Orville Peck, Shania Twain Sing 'Legends Never Die' on 'Tonight Show' - Rolling Stone
Orville Peck, Shania Twain Sing ‘Legends Never Die’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Canadian crooners perform inside Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison, Tennessee

Orville Peck and Shania Twain performed a new rendition of their duet “Legends Never Die” on The Tonight Show Monday night, singing from Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison, Tennessee. Just as in the music video released last week, the two country-pop artists were done up in glitzy Western suits, with Peck’s decorated with rhinestone cacti and scorpions.

Opening with Twain, in a sequined cowboy hat, standing at the jukebox, she struts her way over to Peck, lying atop a counter. Eventually, the Canadian crooners are singing back to back and across the pool table in the center of the bar. Dee’s reopened this week, in limited capacity, with a sold-out and seated bluegrass concert after months of sitting idle under Nashville’s Covid-19 restrictions.

“Legends Never Die” comes from Peck’s newly released Show Pony EP, which also features the singles “Summertime” and “No Glory in the West.” The EP was originally scheduled to be released on June 12th, but was pushed back due to ongoing protests in the United States over racial justice.

Along with the EP, Peck recently shared a cover of Bronski Beat’s 1984 queer synth-pop hit, “Smalltown Boy,” and was featured on Diplo’s country-themed project, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Snake Oil Chapter 1.

Twain’s most recent album Now was released in 2017. Along with Celine Dion and Bryan Adams, she performed for the Canadian televised special Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble in April, helping to raise funds for Covid-19 relief in her home country. She was originally scheduled to perform additional shows of her Las Vegas residency this year, but the performances were canceled due to the pandemic.

