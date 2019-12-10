Orville Peck Celebrates a Wild Year in ‘Nothing Fades Like the Light’ Video

Masked singer Orville Peck celebrates a whirlwind year in the newly released video for “Nothing Fades Like the Light.” The song closes out Peck’s 2019 debut, Pony.

Interspersed with snippets of audio from Peck and his band, the video captures the singer’s rapid rise to fame in the last year — his crowds get bigger and more enthusiastic, and the bits of audio from the group acknowledge that the winds are changing for them. Along with the excitement, the Deni Cheng-directed video also shows the exhaustion of trying to meet those intense demands, a feeling reflected in the gloomy, moonlit atmosphere of Peck’s minor-key ballad.

Pony was released in March 2019 and introduced Peck’s mysterious persona and queer sensibility to Americana-leaning country audiences and beyond. Filled with lonesome imagery of cowboys and hustlers, the album included the songs “Dead of Night” and “Turn to Hate.”

Peck is currently on a brief break from playing shows before he heads to Australia and New Zealand in January. He’ll resume U.S. dates in late January and hit spring festivals including Stagecoach, Shaky Knees, and Hangout.

Orville Peck tour dates:

January 10 – Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Festival

January 12 – Auckland, New Zealand @ The Tuning Fork

January 14 – Fortitude Valley, Australia @ The Foundry

January 16 – Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel

January 18 – Launceston, Australia @ Mona Foma

January 20 – Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Festival

January 25 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

March 11 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

March 13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly

March 14 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

March 15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

March 18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

April 25 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach

May 1-3 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

May 15 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival