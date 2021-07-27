 Orville Peck Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates - Rolling Stone
Orville Peck Announces ‘Drive Me, Crazy’ Tour Dates

Singer’s new headlining shows round out his September and October festival bookings

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Orville Peck fall tour

Orville Peck has announced several new tour dates for September and October.

Tom Cooper/Getty Images

Orville Peck has announced new tour dates for fall 2021. Following the masked singer’s Summertime Tour through July and August, dates for his Drive Me, Crazy Tour will pick up in September with a handful of headlining shows.

Peck has performances lined up for Nashville Pride on September 18th and Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival on September 19th, then his non-festival dates pick up on September 21st in Providence, Rhode Island. Additional stops across the 11 dates include Pittsburgh’s Roxian Theatre and Asheville, North Carolina’s Orange Peel. Peck will also support Harry Styles for two nights at Madison Square Garden on October 30th and 31st. Tickets to Peck’s non-festival shows go on sale July 30th at 10 a.m. local time.

On July 22nd, Peck headlined his now-annual Rodeo at Red Rocks, which featured performances from Yola and Charley Crockett as well as John Waters handling hosting duties. Up ahead, he has a July 28th show at Chicago’s Thalia Hall.

Drive Me, Crazy Tour dates:

September 21 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
September 22 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
September 23 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
September 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
September 27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
September 28 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
October 21 – Norfolk, VA @ the Norva
October 22 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
October 26 – Asheville, NC @ the Orange Peel
October 27 – Richmond, VA @ the National
October 29 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

