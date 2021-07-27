Orville Peck Announces ‘Drive Me, Crazy’ Tour Dates

Orville Peck has announced new tour dates for fall 2021. Following the masked singer’s Summertime Tour through July and August, dates for his Drive Me, Crazy Tour will pick up in September with a handful of headlining shows.

Peck has performances lined up for Nashville Pride on September 18th and Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival on September 19th, then his non-festival dates pick up on September 21st in Providence, Rhode Island. Additional stops across the 11 dates include Pittsburgh’s Roxian Theatre and Asheville, North Carolina’s Orange Peel. Peck will also support Harry Styles for two nights at Madison Square Garden on October 30th and 31st. Tickets to Peck’s non-festival shows go on sale July 30th at 10 a.m. local time.

On July 22nd, Peck headlined his now-annual Rodeo at Red Rocks, which featured performances from Yola and Charley Crockett as well as John Waters handling hosting duties. Up ahead, he has a July 28th show at Chicago’s Thalia Hall.

Drive Me, Crazy Tour dates:

September 21 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

September 22 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

September 23 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

September 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

September 27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

September 28 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

October 21 – Norfolk, VA @ the Norva

October 22 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

October 26 – Asheville, NC @ the Orange Peel

October 27 – Richmond, VA @ the National

October 29 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage