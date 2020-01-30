Orville Peck Performs ‘Dead of Night’ on ‘Kimmel’

Orville Peck brought some gloomy atmospherics for his late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing the song “Dead of Night” from his debut album Pony on Wednesday night’s episode.

Wearing his trademark fringed mask and bathed in murky red light, Peck begins the song with only the help of a trebly electric guitar. “The sun goes down another dreamless night,” he intones, his lyrics mirroring the darkness of his stage setup. When the song reaches the second verse, a spotlight illuminates Peck and his band, who give the tune a kind of shoegaze-meets-Roy Orbison makeover and emphasize his skill for staging the gothic theatricality of his recordings in a live setting.

Peck’s appearance on Kimmel was part of Apple’s “Up Next” program, which selected the performer as a featured artist in January. Following a wave of acclaim for his Sub Pop debut Pony, Peck has also added new headlining tour dates in 2020, including stops in Seattle, San Francisco, and Las Vegas. Additionally, Peck will play sets at both Coachella and Stagecoach in April.

Orville Peck newly announced tour dates:

March 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

March 10 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

April 7 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

April 8 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

April 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

April 14 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

April 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

April 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 20 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts By the Bay (Stagecoach Spotlight)

April 22 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre (Stagecoach Spotlight)

April 23 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s (Stagecoach Spotlight)

April 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

April 29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

April 30 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

May 2 – New Orleans, LA @ Music Box Village