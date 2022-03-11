Orville Peck Tries to Outrun a Haunted Old Love in ‘The Curse of the Blackened Eye’ Video

Orville Peck has released four new songs as Chapter Two of his forthcoming second album, Bronco, which will arrive in full on April 8.

The new collection of tunes includes “The Curse of the Blackened Eye,” “Kalahari Down,” “Trample Out the Days,” and “Hexie Mountains.” In a statement, Peck said, “The songs on Bronco’s second chapter explore some of the most vulnerable places I’ve ever gone to with my music. I sing about home, escape, longing, resentment… This chapter, lyrically, has some of my favorite songs on the album. Plus I’ve always been a sucker for a ballad.”

For “The Curse of the Blackened Eye” — a sweeping, lonesome ballad — Peck also released a music video, directed by Austin Peters (who’s doing all the visuals for Bronco). In the video, Norman Reedus plays an ex of Peck’s, who follows the masked singer around in the form of a zombie (apt for a former star of The Walking Dead), only disappearing when Peck appears to meet someone new in the clip’s final scene.

Peck released the first batch of Bronco songs back in February. The new LP will follow Peck’s 2019 debut, Pony, as well as his 2020 EP Show Pony. The singer-songwriter will launch a North American tour in support of Bronco April 14 in Sacramento, California.