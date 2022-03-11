 Orville Peck Drops Four New Songs From Upcoming Album 'Bronco' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Belle and Sebastian Spotlight Realities of Ukrainian Invasion for 'If They're Shooting at You'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Orville Peck Tries to Outrun a Haunted Old Love in ‘The Curse of the Blackened Eye’ Video

Track is one of four new songs comprising Chapter Two of the masked country singer’s second album, Bronco

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Orville Peck has released four new songs as Chapter Two of his forthcoming second album, Bronco, which will arrive in full on April 8.

The new collection of tunes includes “The Curse of the Blackened Eye,” “Kalahari Down,” “Trample Out the Days,” and “Hexie Mountains.” In a statement, Peck said, “The songs on Bronco’s second chapter explore some of the most vulnerable places I’ve ever gone to with my music. I sing about home, escape, longing, resentment… This chapter, lyrically, has some of my favorite songs on the album. Plus I’ve always been a sucker for a ballad.”

For “The Curse of the Blackened Eye” — a sweeping, lonesome ballad — Peck also released a music video, directed by Austin Peters (who’s doing all the visuals for Bronco). In the video, Norman Reedus plays an ex of Peck’s, who follows the masked singer around in the form of a zombie (apt for a former star of The Walking Dead), only disappearing when Peck appears to meet someone new in the clip’s final scene. 

Peck released the first batch of Bronco songs back in February. The new LP will follow Peck’s 2019 debut, Pony, as well as his 2020 EP Show Pony. The singer-songwriter will launch a North American tour in support of Bronco April 14 in Sacramento, California.

In This Article: Norman Reedus, Orville Peck

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.