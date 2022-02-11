Orville Peck Summons Springsteen Grandeur and Sad Country-Rock on New Album ‘Bronco’

Orville Peck will saddle up with a new full-length album in 2022. Bronco, the masked singer’s follow-up to 2019’s Pony and the 2020 EP Show Pony, will be released in chapter installments before arriving in full on April 8.

Chapter One of the 15-track Bronco hit digital services on Friday and includes four new songs: “Daytona Sand,” “C’mon Baby, Cry,” “Outta Time,” and “Any Turn.” Compared to the murky atmosphere of Pony, the new songs are considerably brighter in tone.

“C’mon Baby, Cry” taps into the sound of Phil Spector-era Righteous Brothers with its cavernous production and Peck’s soaring falsetto as he tells a potential lover that it’s OK to be vulnerable. “I can tell you’re sad, boy, just like me,” he sings. It also has a colorful new video directed by Austin Peters, featuring cameos by comedian Margaret Cho and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Kornbread.

For the other tracks, “Outta Time” opens with the sound of waves and has an appropriately breezy California country-rock feel, with Peck saying he’s “headed down the PCH to the Malibu line.” And with a title that would fit on a Florida Georgia Line album, “Daytona Sand” takes a wistful look back at a relationship that didn’t work out, but it’s set to a driving rhythm that explodes into Springsteen-style grandeur.

Finally, “Any Turn” merges the blistering rock & roll of Tom Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream” with the rapid-fire delivery of Garth Brooks’ “Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” for a dizzying, free-associative catalog of shows, food on the go, and one-night stands: “Now I’m cryin’ all night/’bout a guy, with another guy/waitin’ for me.”

Along with the announcement of his new album, Peck has set dates for his headlining Bronco Tour, which launches in April and runs through mid-June. Stops along the way include Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, D.C.’s 9:30 Club, and Minneapolis’ First Avenue.

Bronco track list:

“Daytona Sand” “The Curse of the Blackened Eye” “Outta Time” “Lafayette” “C’mon Baby, Cry” “Iris Rose” “Kalahari Down” “Bronco” “Trample Out the Days” “Blush” “Hexie Mountains” “Let Me Drown” “Any Turn” “City of Gold” “All I Can Say”

Bronco Tour dates:

April 14 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spaces

April 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ the Van Buren

April 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

April 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

May 3 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

May 6 – Dallas, TX @ the Factory in Deep Ellum

May 7 – Wichita, KS @ Templelive

May 8.– Denver, CO @ the Mission Ballroom

May 10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 11 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

May 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

May 16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

May 24 – Charlotte, NC @ the Fillmore

May 25 – Raleigh, NC @ the Ritz

May 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ the Fillmore

May 28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

May 31 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

June 1 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

June 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ the Pabst Theater

June 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

June 7 – Cheyenne, WY @ the Lincoln Cheyenne

June 8 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

June 10 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

June 12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

June 14 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater