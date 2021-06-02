Orville Peck Sets Rodeo at Red Rocks With John Waters

Orville Peck will anchor a multi-artist special event at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer. Peck’s Rodeo at Red Rocks, set for July 22nd, will feature performances from the masked singer as well as Yola and Charley Crockett, plus hosting duties from Pink Flamingos writer-director John Waters.

The Rodeo at Red Rocks accompanies a slew of other live dates Peck has announced for his Summertime Tour. That trek gets underway July 20th in Casper, Wyoming, with additional stops in Salt Lake City, Cheyenne, and a two-night engagement in Davenport, Iowa. Peck will also perform at festivals including Under the Big Sky, Lollapalooza, and Hinterland. Tickets are on sale now.

I can’t believe I’m getting to announce my first set of tour dates in over a year. Summertime tour begins July 18th! Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday morning – find all ticket info at link in bio 🐎🐎🐎 pic.twitter.com/JDxdXCK86b — Orville Peck (@orvillepeck) June 2, 2021

Early in May, Peck teamed up with singer-entertainer Trixie Mattel for a playful cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s duet “Jackson.” The track appears on Mattel’s Full Coverage, Vol. 1 EP alongside versions of Cher’s “Believe,” Violent Femmes’ “Blister in the Sun,” and Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games.” Peck’s latest release is the 2019 EP Show Pony, which included the Shania Twain duet “Legends Never Die.“

Orville Peck Summertime Tour dates:

July 20 – Casper, WY @ the Beacon Club

July 22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

July 24 – Cheyenne, WY @ the Chinook at the Terry Bison Ranch

July 30 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Park

July 31 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

August 1 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

August 6 – Madison, WI @ the Sylvee