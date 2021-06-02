 Orville Peck Announces 2021 Tour Dates, Red Rocks Event - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Billie Eilish Creates Her Own Hype House in 'Lost Cause' Video
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Orville Peck Sets Rodeo at Red Rocks With John Waters

Masked performer also announces series of summer 2021 tour dates

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Orville Peck

Orville Peck will headline Colorado's Red Rocks on July 22nd.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Orville Peck will anchor a multi-artist special event at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer. Peck’s Rodeo at Red Rocks, set for July 22nd, will feature performances from the masked singer as well as Yola and Charley Crockett, plus hosting duties from Pink Flamingos writer-director John Waters.

The Rodeo at Red Rocks accompanies a slew of other live dates Peck has announced for his Summertime Tour. That trek gets underway July 20th in Casper, Wyoming, with additional stops in Salt Lake City, Cheyenne, and a two-night engagement in Davenport, Iowa. Peck will also perform at festivals including Under the Big Sky, Lollapalooza, and Hinterland. Tickets are on sale now.

Early in May, Peck teamed up with singer-entertainer Trixie Mattel for a playful cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s duet “Jackson.” The track appears on Mattel’s Full Coverage, Vol. 1 EP alongside versions of Cher’s “Believe,” Violent Femmes’ “Blister in the Sun,” and Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games.” Peck’s latest release is the 2019 EP Show Pony, which included the Shania Twain duet “Legends Never Die.

Orville Peck Summertime Tour dates:

July 20 – Casper, WY @ the Beacon Club
July 22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
July 24 – Cheyenne, WY @ the Chinook at the Terry Bison Ranch
July 30 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Park
July 31 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
August 1 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
August 6 – Madison, WI @ the Sylvee

In This Article: Charley Crockett, John Waters, Orville Peck, Yola

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.