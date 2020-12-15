Maggie Rose, Ty Herndon, Sarah Potenza Sing for ‘A One Mic Christmas’ Benefit

Glamorous holiday parties aren’t happening this year (or they shouldn’t be!), but a collection of Nashville artists are filling that void with an elegant online concert. A One Mic Christmas, streaming December 17th at 8 p.m. ET on aonemicchristmas.com, assembles charismatic vocalists like Maggie Rose, Liz Longley, Ty Herndon, Meghan Linsey, and Sarah Potenza for performances around a single microphone. It’s glitzy, festive, and safe — and also benefits MusiCares. While free to stream, viewers are encouraged to make a donation.

“With music industry revenues impacted by the pandemic, MusiCares has been a lifesaver to many artists in Music City and around the country. This event is our small way of showing our gratitude,” says Patryk Larney, whose Hope Tree Entertainment is producing the special.

Potenza, who has kept busy during quarantine with a series of her own themed livestreams, turns in a pair of performances for A One Mic Christmas, teaming up with pianist Jon Loyd for Joni Mitchell’s “River” and “Please Come Home for Christmas.” The latter premieres on Rolling Stone ahead of Wednesday’s concert and finds Potenza belting out the 1960 ballad that’s been covered by everyone from the Eagles to Jon Bon Jovi. “It’s a classic and I wanted to bring it that Judy Garland meets Chicago blues diva flare,” Potenza tells Rolling Stone. “You gotta flare with this type of song—razzle-dazzle.”

Other artists performing include Jason Eskridge, Bre Kennedy, Brooks Hubbard, Damien Horne, the Young Fables, Louis York, Miss Jackie Wilson, Crystal Lewis, and the Shindellas. Photographer and designer Jeremy Ryan, who filmed the performances at his Cotton Mill Live studio, hosts.