2020 Grammys: Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus to Do ‘Old Town Road’ with BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey

The Recording Academy has confirmed rumors that Lil Nas X will perform “Old Town Road” with a slew of special guests, including BTS and Diplo, at this year’s Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday evening.

Billed as the “Old Town Road All-Stars,” Lil Nas X will be joined by BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and his frequent collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus during his performance of the 2019 viral hit. A release about Lil Nas X’s appearance teases other “surprise guests.”

Cyrus, Ramsey and Diplo, and BTS’ RM were all featured on various remixes of “Old Town Road” that had been released throughout the spring and summer. BTS will be performing on the Grammys for the first time after making their Grammy on-stage debut as presenters at last year’s awards. The performance will also mark the Grammy debut for Mason Ramsey, the 13-year-old phenom country singer who shot to fame after a video of him yodeling in a Walmart captivated the Internet.

Lil Nas X is nominated for six Grammys, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and a Record of the Year nomination for “Old Town Road.”

Earlier this month, Cyrus surprised Tanya Tucker fans by joining Tucker onstage at her Nashville concert to perform a spontaneous version of “Old Town Road.”