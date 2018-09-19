Rolling Stone
Old Dominion Rock Ryman With Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini

ACM Award-winning band perform all-star concert in support of the Opry Trust Fund

Old Dominion headlined a sold-out concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday night. But they didn’t go it alone — the reigning ACM Vocal Group of the Year were joined by some A-list guests. Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt and Michael Ray all took turns joining the band of songwriters onstage.

The concert raised $40,000 in support of two charities, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and the Opry Trust Fund. The latter, founded in 1965, aims to provide financial assistance to those in times of “extraordinary need, emergency or catastrophe” in the country music industry, distributing funds for medical bills, living expenses and even rents and mortgages.

Led by singer Matthew Ramsey, Old Dominion delivered an energetic set of their hits, including a show-opening “Song for Another Time,” “Hotel Key” and “No Such Thing As a Broken Heart.” Along the way, Chesney joined them for “Save It for a Rainy Day,” Ray sang “The One That Got Away” and Kelsea Ballerini delivered “Written in the Sand” and “I Hate Love Songs.” The evening’s final guest, Sam Hunt, performed a pair of tracks he co-wrote with Ramsey: “Make You Miss Me” and “Ex to See.”

Check out our gallery of the concert’s highlights. All photos by Jordan O’Donnell.

