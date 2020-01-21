Watch Old Dominion Perform ‘One Man Band’ on ‘Fallon’

Old Dominion appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “One Man Band,” a track off their recent self-titled album. In the clip, the musicians give the song a deep emotional heft as Matthew Ramsey croons, “Been flyin’ solo for so long/Nobody’s singin’ the harmony.”

Old Dominion first released “One Man Band” last January as the first new music to emerge following the release of their 2017 album Happy Endings. The group released Old Dominion, their third album, in October. The band co-produced the release with singer-songwriter and Songland star Shane McAnally. Since then “One Man Band” has been climbing the country charts and continued to earn acclaim a year after its initial release.

“We don’t sit down to write an Old Dominion song or a song for anyone else,” Ramsey told Rolling Stone around the album’s release. “We’re just trying to write a great song. You can’t help but think about your live show and the body of work you’ve already created to progress to what’s next as a songwriter. What’s next for us is to not hide behind catchiness as much, and not hide behind the hook as much as we had. We allowed ourselves to wear our emotions a little more out in the open and not disguise them in such a catchy little ditty.”