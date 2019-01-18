Old Dominion Slow Things Down in New Song ‘One Man Band’

“Been flyin’ solo for so long/Nobody’s singin’ the harmony,” sings Matthew Ramsey at the top of Old Dominion’s new song “One Man Band.” In this case, he’s not singing about his own backing crew, but rather the search for a fulfilling and supportive partnership.

Guitarist Brad Tursi leads things off with an arpeggiated, ringing pattern that accompanies Ramsey’s verses, and the song mostly stays in this hushed territory for the duration — the drums never fully enter, ceding timekeeping duties to soft snaps and shaker. Ramsey makes his case for the rock-star life being a richer experience when it’s shared with someone. “I’ll lay down the beat/You’ll carry the tune/We’ll get tattoos and trash hotel rooms,” he sings in the chorus.

Old Dominon released their current single “Make It Sweet” in October 2018 and it was the group’s first new music to emerge since the 2017 album Happy Endings. Their follow-up album has been completed, according to Ramsey, but few other details about the release have been announced.

“’Make It Sweet’ set the tone for us, so it’s that kind of sound,” Ramsey told Rolling Stone in November, just before they won the CMA Award for Vocal Group of the Year. “It’s funny, some people have said it’s the most country thing we’ve done, and somehow it’s also the most rock & roll thing we’ve done. It kind of leans away from the poppy-ness a little, and I think that’s true for the whole album.”

Tonight, Old Dominion launch their Make It Sweet Tour at Chicago’s Allstate Arena, with Jordan Davis and Morgan Evans supporting.