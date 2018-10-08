Old Dominion Share Breezy New Song ‘Make It Sweet,’ Plot Headlining Tour

If any band can perpetually find the bright side, it’s Old Dominion. They do just that with their new live-for-the-moment anthem “Make It Sweet,” which is also the name of an accompanying tour set to begin in January 2019.

The ACM Vocal Group of the Year-winning act’s first new music since their second LP Happy Endings was released in 2017, “Make It Sweet” is upbeat and to the point, an infectious lemonade-from-lemons mantra that insists, “Life is short, make it sweet.” The new single comes with a music video featuring a series of young couples living it up against the backdrop of some truly majestic natural landscapes, all of which culminates with a mountainside house party that syncs up with the song’s guitar solo.

Old Dominion will hit the road January 18th for their headlining Make It Sweet Tour, with support from Jordan Davis, Morgan Evans, and Mitchell Tenpenny on select dates. The opening batch of show announcements include 23 dates that stretch into April, starting at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and hitting various arenas throughout the Midwest and East coast before wrapping up in Nevada and California.

The full itinerary for Old Dominion’s 2019 Make It Sweet Tour:

January 18 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

January 19 – Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena

January 24 – Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center

January 25 – Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center

January 30 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Coors Light Birds Nest

February 2 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

February 7 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center

February 8 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

February 9 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

February 14 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor

February 15 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ U.S. Cellular Center

February 16 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Memorial Coliseum

February 27 – Athens, GA @ Akins Ford Arena

February 28 – Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center

March 1 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

March 7 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

March 8 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L Tucker Center

March 28 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

March 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

March 30 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

April 25 – Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena

April 26 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

April 27 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Events Center