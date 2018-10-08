Old Dominion Share Breezy New Song ‘Make It Sweet,’ Plot Headlining Tour

If any band can perpetually find the bright side, it’s Old Dominion. They do just that with their new live-for-the-moment anthem “Make It Sweet,” which is also the name of an accompanying tour set to begin in January 2019.
The ACM Vocal Group of the Year-winning act’s first new music since their second LP Happy Endings was released in 2017, “Make It Sweet” is upbeat and to the point, an infectious lemonade-from-lemons mantra that insists, “Life is short, make it sweet.” The new single comes with a music video featuring a series of young couples living it up against the backdrop of some truly majestic natural landscapes, all of which culminates with a mountainside house party that syncs up with the song’s guitar solo.
Old Dominion will hit the road January 18th for their headlining Make It Sweet Tour, with support from Jordan Davis, Morgan Evans, and Mitchell Tenpenny on select dates. The opening batch of show announcements include 23 dates that stretch into April, starting at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and hitting various arenas throughout the Midwest and East coast before wrapping up in Nevada and California.
The full itinerary for Old Dominion’s 2019 Make It Sweet Tour:
January 18 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
January 19 – Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena
January 24 – Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center
January 25 – Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center
January 30 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Coors Light Birds Nest
February 2 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
February 7 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center
February 8 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
February 9 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
February 14 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor
February 15 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ U.S. Cellular Center
February 16 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Memorial Coliseum
February 27 – Athens, GA @ Akins Ford Arena
February 28 – Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center
March 1 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
March 7 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center
March 8 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L Tucker Center
March 28 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
March 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
March 30 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
April 25 – Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena
April 26 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
April 27 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Events Center
