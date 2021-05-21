Old Dominion Release Breezy New Song ‘I Was on a Boat That Day’

Old Dominion have released their first new music since 2019. The breezy new single “I Was on a Boat That Day,” out Friday, is the ACM-winning group’s lead offering from an upcoming project.

With its appropriately buoyant rhythm and hum-along melodies underpinned by accordion, “I Was on a Boat That Day” nearly masks the fact that it’s a breakup song. “I remember it like yesterday, ‘cause it was,” frontman Matthew Ramsey sings at the top. He pushes off from the dock and floats while she’s back home packing up to leave.

“Was she laughing or crying as she walked away/I really can’t say,” Ramsey sings in the chorus. If he’s upset about it, it’s tempered by the fact that he’s already checked out and gone to his happy place. Ramsey and his bandmates penned the song along with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

On July 17th, Old Dominion will embark on their Live at the Ballpark Tour, hitting a series of stadiums through the early part of fall. Supporting acts on select dates include Randy Houser, Matt Stell, Blanco Brown, Caitlyn Smith, and Walker County. Tickets are on sale now.

We Are Old Dominion: Live at the Ballpark Tour dates:

July 17 – Jackson, TN @ The Ballpark at Jackson

August 22 – Fresno, CA @ Chukchansi Park

September 17 – Traverse City, MI @ Turtle Creek Stadium

September 18 – Altoona, PA @ Peoples Natural Gas Field

September 24 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Melaleuca Field

October 1 – Wichita, KS @ Riverfront Stadium

October 2 – Omaha, NE @ Werner Park