Old Dominion Announce Self-Titled Third Album

Old Dominion have announced plans for their upcoming album. The self-titled release, the Nashville band’s third overall, will be available October 25th.

Singer Matthew Ramsey revealed the news just prior to the group’s performance on Good Morning America, while chatting with host Robin Roberts. Old Dominion then played their current single “One Man Band,” which came out earlier in 2019. In a press release, Ramsey described the tune as the “first true ‘love song’ we’ve ever released.” Singer-songwriter and Songland star Shane McAnally is co-producing the album with the band. A full track list and songwriting credits have not yet been announced.

“One Man Band” follows the group’s previous single “Make It Sweet,” which was released in early November 2018, the same week they were named Vocal Group of the Year at the CMA Awards. The song, which the group co-wrote with McAnally, recently became their seventh career Number One. It was also their first new music since 2017’s Happy Endings, which included the hits “Hotel Key” and “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.”

Old Dominion are currently on tour with several festival and fair gigs lined up through the end of August. In early September, they’ll resume their Make It Sweet Tour, which includes a brief European run as well as gigs in Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The trek currently has dates scheduled through early January 2020, when they’ll play a pair of shows in Hawaii.