Watch Old Dominion Perform Buoyant ‘Make It Sweet’ on ‘Ellen’

Old Dominion took the bumper-sticker-worthy hook line of their new tune, “life is short, make it sweet,” to heart with a buoyant performance of “Make It Sweet” during their Ellen debut on Tuesday.

The latest track from the reigning ACM Vocal Group of the Year has the peppy cheerfulness of a summer-ready anthem, but also fits in perfectly with the upbeat talk-show host’s endlessly positive vibes. Of course, it didn’t hurt that the already amped-up audience members got in on the group’s big announcement – that they’ll be among the heavy hitters at California’s Stagecoach Festival next April, joining headliners Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean, among others.

The group’s headlining gig at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium last month, in a concert to benefit the Opry Trust Fund, hinted at what’s to come in 2019 as they launch their Make It Sweet Tour, which kicks off January 18th in Chicago. The trek is currently slated to run through the end of April, leading up to their Stagecoach appearance on Sunday, April 28th.

Next up for Old Dominion is the 52nd annual CMA Awards on November 14th, where they are nominated for Vocal Group of the Year in a category that also includes Lady Antebellum, Lanco, Little Big Town and Midland.