Old Dominion Announce Benefit Concert at Ryman Auditorium

Playing the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, is a bucket list occasion for any country artist, and next month Old Dominion will be making their own rite of passage when they make their own first headlining appearance in the hallowed circle of the Mother Church stage.

The news comes almost one full year on from when the Music City quintet, winners of this year’s ACM Vocal Group of the Year honors, released Happy Endings, their second LP and first to reach Number One on the country chart. They’ll take their Ryman bow on September 18th in a show billed as “An Evening with Friends,” benefiting the Opry Trust and Ryan Seacrest Foundations. “The growth of this band over the past couple of years has taken us all over the world into some truly huge venues, but every time we come home, there she is,” singer Matthew Ramsey said in a release. “We cannot wait to get on that stage.”

Old Dominion, who recently released a cover of Halsey’s “Bad at Love” and a live performance of their own “Hotel Key” on Spotify, will be plenty busy touring before and after the Ryman date. Currently in the midst of a headlining summer tour that wraps up September 15th in Massachusetts, they’ll kick off their Happy Endings World Tour on October 4th at Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Old Dominion’s fall 2018 world tour dates:

October 4 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Coliseum

October 5 — Glen Allen, VA @ Innsbrook After Hours

October 6 — Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

October 11 — Amarillo, TX @ Amarillo Civic Center

October 12 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

October 13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Balloon Fiesta Park

October 25 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Atlantic City

October 26 — University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

October 27 — Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center

October 31 — Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans

November 1 — Belfast, Ireland @ Empire Music Hall

November 3 — Liverpool, England @ O2 Academy 2

November 4 — London, England @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

November 5 — Bristol, England @ Trinity

November 6 — Manchester, England @ Academy 2

November 8 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute

November 9 — Glasglow, Scotland @ Queen Maragaret Union

November 10 — Glasglow, Scotland @ Queen Maragaret Union

November 29 — Estero, FL @ Germain Arena

November 30 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

December 1 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

December 6 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

December 7 — Huntington , WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena

December 8 — Grand Rapids, MI @ DeltaPlex Arena

December 13 — Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

December 14 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena

December 15 — Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena