Old Crow Medicine Show Are Counting the Days in Timely New Song ‘Quarantined’

Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor goes it alone in the new song “Quarantined” — but he sure would like to have some company. A lighthearted ode to be being separated from the one you love, the track finds the man-out-of-time musician suffering through two full weeks without as much as an embrace.

“I wanna hug you and hold you tight/but I gotta wait 14 nights,” Secor sings in the ragtime number, lamenting the sad truth that “one little cough can kill us all.” He even works in a reference to the Centers for Disease Control. “If I can’t find me no lovin’,” he wails, “let me fall on my knees and forgo all decrees from the CDC.”

Secor plays all the instruments and all the parts in the video for “Quarantined,” hamming it up in front of a sterile-white backdrop — appropriately in a mask. The video is the brainchild of Old Crow’s bassist Morgan Jahnig.

“Quarantined” follows up the other new song “Nashville Rising,” released in April in an effort to raise funds for tornado victims via the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Emergency Response Fund.

Secor has also been hosting an online variety show on Saturday nights. Dubbed “The Hartland Hootenanny,” the series features guests like Charlie Worsham, Joshua Hedley, and Molly Tuttle. This week’s guest is Sierra Ferrell. It airs at 7 p.m. CT on YouTube Live.