Old Crow Medicine Show Ready ‘Live at the Ryman’ Concert Album

Among today’s country artists, Old Crow Medicine Show have become synonymous with the Ryman Auditorium, Nashville’s “mother church of country music.” On September 20th, the Grand Ole Opry members will pay homage to their long-running relationship with the venue with the release of the new concert document Live at the Ryman.

The 11-track collection — all recorded at the Ryman between 2013 and 2019 — includes both Old Crow staples like “Brushy Mountain Conjugal Trailer” and “Methamphetamine,” and traditionals and covers like “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” “CC Rider,” and “Sixteen Tons.” The requisite “Wagon Wheel” also makes the cut.

Margo Price and new Old Crow Medicine Show collaborator Charlie Worsham appear on Live at the Ryman, with Price duetting with the group’s Ketch Secor on “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” the 1973 Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn hit.

Old Crow Medicine Show have headlined the Ryman 20 times and delivered more than 40 performances at the auditorium. They’ll return to the Ryman stage for their annual New Year’s shows this December 30th and 31st.

Here’s the track list for Live at the Ryman:

1. “Welcome to the Ryman”

2. “Tell It to Me”

3. “Shout Mountain Music”

4. “Take ‘Em Away”

5. “Brushy Mountain Conjugal Trailer”

6. “CC Rider”

7. “Sixteen Tons”

8. “Methamphetamine”

9. “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man”

10. “Wagon Wheel”

11. “Will the Circle Be Unbroken”

Old Crow Medicine Show on tour:

August 9 – Detroit, MI @ Sound Board at Motor City Casino

August 10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

August 11 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub

August 23 – Arrington, VA @ Lockn’ Festival

August 25 – Black Mountain, NC @ Pigsah Brewing Outdoor Stage

September 4 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

September 5 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theater

September 6 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

September 7 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater

September 8 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

October 2 – Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC

October 3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

October 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s

October 5 – Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center

December 30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium