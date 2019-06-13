×
Rolling Stone
Oasis’ ‘Talk Tonight’: Hear Nashville Crooner Lauren Morrow’s Stunning Cover

Vocalist performs the Gallaghers’ B-side with Sadler Vaden, the 400 Unit guitarist who hosted an Oasis tribute in Nashville last month

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

When Sadler Vaden, guitarist for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, hosted a tribute to the music of Oasis in Nashville last month, Americana singer Lauren Morrow delivered one of the night’s knockout performances. It wasn’t one of the Gallagher brothers’ hits either — instead of usual suspects “Wonderwall” or “Champagne Supernova,” Morrow wowed with the B-side “Talk Tonight.”

Written by Noel Gallagher and getting its widest release as a track on The Masterplan, Oasis’ 1998 collection of B-sides, “Talk Tonight” was one of the brash Manchester band’s most poignant and introspective songs. Morrow’s version stayed true to that aesthetic, as the onetime singer of the Atlanta duo the Whiskey Gentry wrapped her pristine voice around Gallagher’s lyrics of heartbreak and despair.

In this new performance video, Morrow revisits “Talk Tonight,” with Vaden and her husband and bandmate Jason Morrow adding guitar accompaniment. It’s a gorgeous take on the song, originally sung by Noel Gallagher, not Oasis’ lead singer Liam Gallagher. The two split in 2009, essentially putting an end to the band (much to superfan Vaden’s dismay), but both brothers recently released new solo music: Noel put out “Black Star Dancing” with his group High Flying Birds in May, while Liam shared “Shockwave,” the first track off his upcoming album Why Me? Why Not., this week.

Morrow will tour in support of her self-titled EP this summer, with a July 20th date at the High Watt in Nashville. Vaden, meanwhile, is on the road for Isbell’s co-headlining tour with Father John Misty.

