‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ Cast, Musicians to Reunite for Film’s 20th Anniversary

George Clooney, Dan Tyminski, Tim Blake Nelson, Chris Thomas King, and John Turturro are just a few of the names featured in the Coen Brothers’ 2000 film O Brother, Where Art Thou? who will be reuniting for the film’s 20th anniversary next month.

The digital event is part of the Nashville Film Festival, which gets underway in a virtual format the first week of October. In addition to King, who played the role of bluesman Tommy Johnson in the film, artists including Tyminski (George Clooney’s singing voice on “Man of Constant Sorrow” by “The Soggy Bottom Boys”), Carlene Carter, Kathleen Edwards, and the Dead South will all perform at the event.

“The Nashville Film Festival is honored to host this incredible lineup of actors and musicians and pay tribute to one of the most beloved and revered films of our time,” said the festival’s executive director, Jason Padgitt. “This special online event explores and celebrates the incredible contributions of this film, along with its impact on popular music and culture.”

The soundtrack to O Brother, Where Art Thou? won the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2002, becoming the first soundtrack since 1994’s The Bodyguard to win the top prize.

Tickets for the Nashville Film Festival, running October 1st through 7th, can be acquired via the event’s website.