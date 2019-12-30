New Year’s Eve 2020: How to Watch, Who’s Performing, Ball Drop

How to watch on TV: The granddaddy of New Year’s Eve specials Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest marks its 48th year in Times Square. Beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and running into the wee hours, the party includes reports from four cities: Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and New York. Seacrest hosts with Lucy Hale.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 also sets up shop in Times Square and includes live look-ins at Nashville’s downtown celebration. Carson Daly and Julianne Hough co-host the show, which begins at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Steve Harvey hosts Fox’s New Year’s Eve special, also live in Times Square. That runs 8:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET with a break for news.

Finally, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen reunite to host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live at 8:00 p.m. ET. Following the New York ball drop, the broadcast shifts to coverage of “Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville” at 12:30 a.m. ET.

How to stream online: The Times Square official website will stream the midnight ball drop in New York, along with behind-the-scenes reports and interviews with revelers. Go to timessquarenyc.org, newyearseve.nyc, timessquareball.net, or livestream.com/2020 to watch. You can also stream on socials: facebook.com/timessquarenyc and twitter.com/timessquarenyc. X Ambassadors will perform a rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” as well as their hits “Renegades” and “Unsteady.” To stream ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show, head to abc.com (but you’ll need a cable provider login).

Key performances: Post Malone headlines Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC. Sam Hunt, BTS and the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, with Alanis Morissette, also perform in Times Square. The Rockin’ Eve remotes include the Jonas Brothers in Miami, Sheryl Crow in New Orleans, and, in taped segments in Hollywood, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Ciara, and Green Day.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 includes X Ambassadors, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Brett Eldredge, along with a live performance from Keith Urban in Nashville.

On Fox, the Village People aim to host the world’s biggest choreographed “YMCA” dance. The Chainsmokers, the Lumineers, the Backstreet Boys, and Florida Georgia Line also perform.

And on CNN, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host performances by Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, 50 Cent, and more.

What’s being dropped: In Nashville, it’s a 16-foot Music Note that weighs approximately 400 pounds and is made up of 13,000 LED lights. It’ll descend from a tower constructed in Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park that stands 138 feet tall.

In New York, it’s more than a ton of confetti that’ll be falling — as well as the iconic ball, constructed of 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles.