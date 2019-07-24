Bluegrass Band Nefesh Mountain Praise Nature, Sing in Hebrew in ‘A Mighty Roar’

Bluegrass group Nefesh Mountain highlight the grandeur of northern California in their new music video for “A Mighty Roar.” Fittingly, the lyrics of the track, off the album Beneath the Open Sky, are shot through with references to nature, as vocalist Eric Lindberg sings about the skies, the oceans, and the trees, and imagines a world where the earth can “dance with glee.”

Lindberg and his wife Doni Zasloff make up the core of Nefesh Mountain, a bluegrass outfit that offers a unique perspective on the genre. While fleshing out their songs with string instruments, high lonesome harmonies, and fast-paced picking, the principals also pepper in lyrics in Hebrew as a nod to their Jewish background.

Shot near Berkeley, California, the video for “A Mighty Roar” captures Nefesh Mountain live and unfiltered, highlighting the chemistry of Zasloff and Lindberg with their bandmates Alan Grubner, David Goldenberg, and Max Johnson.

“On our recent tour in Northern California we took an extra day in Marin County. For years we have been coming up to this exact spot in the Marin headlands with the forest and hills at our backs and endless Pacific Ocean in front; a place where we could feel the tranquility and turbulence of nature all at once,” says Lindberg. “For us it was only a matter of time before we grabbed our band, a few mics, and some cameras to record on location this version of ‘A Mighty Roar.'”

“For us ‘A Mighty Roar’ is a song about being in tune with both the stillness and noise of the universe and at the same time finding our own current and joy in between,” says Zasloff. “We find ourselves living in challenging times today with rising antisemitism, hatred, and intolerance throughout the world, but despite all of it we can still find immense beauty and hope out there.”

Currently on the road, the New York-based Nefesh Mountain will perform at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur, Georgia, on Wednesday, before making their way west at the end of the month for shows in Colorado.