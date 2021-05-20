 Needtobreathe, Carrie Underwood's 'I Wanna Remember': Listen - Rolling Stone
Needtobreathe, Carrie Underwood Team Up for ‘I Wanna Remember’

Track will appear on the group’s upcoming studio album Into the Mystery

Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Needtobreathe have recruited Carrie Underwood as their featured guest on the new song “I Wanna Remember,” which will appear on the group’s upcoming album Into the Mystery. The follow-up to 2020’s Out of Body, Into the Mystery will be released July 30th.

“I Wanna Remember” is an uplifting folk-rock production that swells to massive pounding drums and soaring harmonies in its choruses. Frontman Bear Rineheart gets nostalgic about a powerful encounter, trying to memorize every detail of “the moonlight on fire and the clothes we’re in.” Underwood handles the second verse, gazing into a clear nighttime sky and trying to preserve the sight of the stars “showing off” for the two of them.

“‘I Wanna Remember’ is a nostalgic track and takes you back to the moments you never want to forget. We all came from small towns, and those roots have cemented into the fabric of the band and our music,” Needtobreathe said in a release. “We felt like [Underwood’s] small town roots and humble beginnings were the perfect addition to this song.”

Rineheart previously collaborated with Underwood on her 2021 album My Savior, providing background vocals on her version of “Nothing but the Blood of Jesus.” The two performed the song together during the live concert My Savior: Live From the Ryman on April 4th in observation of Easter Sunday.

In addition to releasing the Underwood collaboration, Needtobreathe announced details for Into the Mystery. The 12-song project also includes appearances by Switchfoot’s Jon Foreman and singer-songwriter Natalie Hemby, also known as a member of the Highwomen. On September 7th, Needtobreathe will launch their Into the Mystery Tour supporting the album.

Into the Mystery track list:

  1. “What I’m Here For”
  2. “Into the Mystery”
  3. “Sunshine”
  4. “Carry Me” (feat. Jon Foreman of Switchfoot)
  5.  “I Am Yours”
  6.  “Chances”
  7. “Sittin’ in the Back Seat”
  8.  “Give Me a Chance”
  9.  “Don’t Throw All the Good Things Away “(feat. Natalie Hemby)
  10.  “Innocence”
  11. “I Wanna Remember” (feat. Carrie Underwood)
  12. “West Texas Wind”

