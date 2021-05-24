Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Plot 2021 Tour

After releasing the solo project And It’s Still Alright in 2020, Nathaniel Rateliff will reassemble his band the Night Sweats for a summer and fall tour. The Americana soul singer announced the 24-date trek on Monday.
Rateliff’s tour kicks off July 20th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and runs through mid-October, with an array of rotating special guests. Marcus King Band, Delta Spirit, Tré Burt, Bahamas, and Margo Price — with whom Rateliff recently taped an episode of CMT Crossroads — appear on select shows.
Mixed in with the Night Sweats’ headlining dates are a trio of festival shows: Rateliff and company join Willie Nelson and the Outlaw Music Festival Tour for two shows on September 22nd and 24th in Georgia and Maryland, respectively; and play the Mempho Festival in Memphis, Tennessee, on October 2nd.
The centerpiece of the tour is Rateliff’s regular stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. He and his band play three consecutive nights at the scenic venue this year, with Delta Spirit in support. On July 17th, Rateliff and the Night Sweats will release the live album Red Rocks 2020, recorded in the empty amphitheater last September. A performance video for the song “Mavis” is out now.
Tickets for all shows go on sale May 27th at 10 a.m. local time.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats tour dates:
July 20 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 21 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 27 — Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion Steel Stacks
July 28 — Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Exp
July 30 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
August 13 — Whitefish, MT @Big Mountain Ranch
August 14 — Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre
August 15 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
August 17 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre
August 18 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
August 20 — Park City, UT @ Deer Valley
August 21 — Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheatre at Los Colonias Park
August 23 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 24 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 25 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 22 — Alpharetta, GA @ Outlaw Music Festival
September 24 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 28 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
September 29 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
October 1 — Franklin, TN @ Firstbank Amphitheatre
October 2 — Memphis, TN @ Mempho Festival
October 9 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
October 10 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live
October 12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Icon Music Center
October 13 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica