Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Plot 2021 Tour

After releasing the solo project And It’s Still Alright in 2020, Nathaniel Rateliff will reassemble his band the Night Sweats for a summer and fall tour. The Americana soul singer announced the 24-date trek on Monday.

Rateliff’s tour kicks off July 20th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and runs through mid-October, with an array of rotating special guests. Marcus King Band, Delta Spirit, Tré Burt, Bahamas, and Margo Price — with whom Rateliff recently taped an episode of CMT Crossroads — appear on select shows.

Mixed in with the Night Sweats’ headlining dates are a trio of festival shows: Rateliff and company join Willie Nelson and the Outlaw Music Festival Tour for two shows on September 22nd and 24th in Georgia and Maryland, respectively; and play the Mempho Festival in Memphis, Tennessee, on October 2nd.

The centerpiece of the tour is Rateliff’s regular stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. He and his band play three consecutive nights at the scenic venue this year, with Delta Spirit in support. On July 17th, Rateliff and the Night Sweats will release the live album Red Rocks 2020, recorded in the empty amphitheater last September. A performance video for the song “Mavis” is out now.

Tickets for all shows go on sale May 27th at 10 a.m. local time.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats tour dates:

July 20 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 21 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 27 — Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion Steel Stacks

July 28 — Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Exp

July 30 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

August 13 — Whitefish, MT @Big Mountain Ranch

August 14 — Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre

August 15 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion

August 17 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre

August 18 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

August 20 — Park City, UT @ Deer Valley

August 21 — Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheatre at Los Colonias Park

August 23 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 24 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 25 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 22 — Alpharetta, GA @ Outlaw Music Festival

September 24 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 28 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

September 29 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

October 1 — Franklin, TN @ Firstbank Amphitheatre

October 2 — Memphis, TN @ Mempho Festival

October 9 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

October 10 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live

October 12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Icon Music Center

October 13 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica