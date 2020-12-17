 Nathaniel Rateliff's 'Redemption': Hear His Song for Movie 'Palmer' - Rolling Stone
Hear Nathaniel Rateliff’s Cathartic New Song ‘Redemption’

Soul singer wrote the ballad for the upcoming Justin Timberlake film ‘Palmer’

Joseph Hudak

“Just set me free,” Nathaniel Rateliff repeats over and over like a mantra in his new song “Redemption.” Written especially for the upcoming Apple Original movie Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake, the ballad starts quietly but builds, with haunting claps and stomps, to a wall-of-sound crescendo. “Keep running until we learn to find peace,” he sings.

Palmer tells the story of a onetime high-school football star who ends up in prison. Upon his release, he tries to start a new life in his home of Louisiana, where he ends up the reluctant guardian of a seven-year-old boy.

“When I was first asked to write a song for Palmer I was told what the film was about and where the song was going to be used. The melody and the opening line came to me immediately,” Rateliff says in a statement. “But it wasn’t until I had a conversation with Justin [Timberlake] that helped me to put the song together. He said the film was about redemption. I saw that in the characters and did my best to add to the scene in the film.”

Palmer, directed by Fisher Stevens, premieres on Apple TV+ on January 29th. Rateliff, meanwhile, released his introspective solo album And It’s Still Alright, which deals with grief and loss, in February.

