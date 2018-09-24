Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Brandi Carlile, Lilly Hiatt Rescue Rain-Soaked 2018 Pilgrimage Festival Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

See Nathaniel Rateliff, Margo Price Cover the Band’s ‘The Shape I’m In’ at Farm Aid

Soulful singer wraps up a rocking, horn-filled set with a tribute to the influential group, with harmonies from Price and Lukas Nelson

By

Reporter

Erin Manning's Most Recent Stories

View All

Soulful Americana outfit Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats were one of the big draws at Farm Aid 2018, kicking off a roots revival in Hartford, Connecticut, over the weekend with their rollicking set of tunes that culminated in a big, multi-artist finish.

The band strutted through several of the upbeat numbers from their 2018 album Tearing at the Seams, including “You Worry Me” and “Be There,” along with earlier favorites like “Hey Mama” and “S.O.B.,” blending airtight harmonies and Stax-style arrangements. Possessing the machismo of a young Springsteen, lead singer Rateliff’s vocal style texturally spans from the new wave croon of Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring to the fervent gospel shouting of Sam & Dave. The band’s horn section — one of whom was sporting a Beto O’Rourke shirt — and their frequent nods to classic strains of gospel, rock and soul mean they’re doing genre-less work that isn’t too derivative of or reliant upon any one influence. Except maybe the Band, whose classic “The Shape I’m In” they covered as the set closer with harmonies and tambourine from Margo Price — who elicited screams from the crowd with her growling verse — and Lukas Nelson.

Nelson and Rateliff’s respective bands were recently among the nominees for Duo/Group of the Year at the 2018 Americana Honors and Awards, though Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit ultimately went home with that prize. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats are scheduled to play a sold-out show at the Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin, on September 27th.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad