 Nathaniel Rateliff, Margo Price Sing 'Say It Louder' on 'Crossroads'
Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price Duet on Rateliff's 'Say It Louder'

Performance is a preview of the Americana artists' upcoming 'CMT Crossroads'

Joseph Hudak

Nathaniel Rateliff and his band the Night Sweats join Margo Price on an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads. Ahead of the show’s March 26th premiere date, CMT posted a video of the two stars collaborating on Rateliff’s “Say It Louder,” off his 2018 album with the Night Sweats, Tearing at the Seams.

Rateliff, playing guitar, kicks off the soulful number and handles the first verse, before Price, in a striking black suit adorned with colorful stars, steps in. “One of these days I’ll take it on my way, one of these nights I’ll leave it somewhere, babe,” Price sings, flexing her dynamic pipes. Soon, she and Rateliff are once again harmonizing on the chorus, at times evoking the freewheeling vibes of the Band and Joni Mitchell.

Rateliff and Price taped their installment of CMT Crossroads at the Factory in Franklin, Tennessee, under Covid safety guidelines. There’s no audience present for the concert.

“Our first chance to hang together was on Willie Nelson’s bus at Farm Aid. Ever since this I have loved watching her and the band play. She is a hell of a performer and songwriter,” Rateliff said of working with Price.

The new installment of CMT Crossroads premieres Friday, March 26th, at 10:00 p.m. ET on CMT.

