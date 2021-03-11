Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff to Team Up for ‘CMT Crossroads’

Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff will pair up for the latest episode of CMT Crossroads, the cable network’s live-music mashup series. The fellow Midwesterners — Rateliff’s from Missouri; Price from Illinois — will collaborate on each other’s songs during a performance filmed at the Factory in Franklin, Tennessee, south of Nashville. On the set list: Rateliff’s “Say It Louder,” off his 2018 album with his band the Night Sweats, Tearing at the Seams, and Price’s “Twinkle Twinkle,” off last year’s That’s How Rumors Get Started.

In a statement, Rateliff said he and Price have crossed paths numerous times on the road, including at Farm Aid. “Our first chance to hang together was on Willie Nelson’s bus at Farm Aid. Ever since this I have loved watching her and the band play. She is a hell of a performer and songwriter,” he said. Added Price, “Through the years the two of us have sat in and sang with both Willie and his son Lukas, but we have never sang together on our own material. I’m really looking forward to collaborating after all this time.”

Rateliff made his Saturday Night Live debut in February, performing the song “Redemption” off the soundtrack to the film Palmer. Price has also been the musical guest on SNL, making her debut in 2016.

The new installment of CMT Crossroads premieres Friday, March 26th, at 10:00 p.m. ET on CMT. It was taped without an audience and under Covid safety protocols.